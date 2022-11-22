Brexit news – live: Labour vow to ‘relax immigration rules’ as Sunak sticks by EU deal
Starmer says his party will pursue ‘pragmatic’ approach on migrant workers and focus on a national ‘startegy for growth’
Related: Chancellor will use ‘Brexit freedoms’ to turn Britain into ‘next Silicon Valley’
Sir Keir Starmer is set to voice the Labour party’s support for relaxing immigration rules in a renewed push for business growth, as Rishi Sunak snubbed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for better access to overseas workers.
The Labour leader will put his party at odds with the ruling Tories on key battleground issues, saying that his government would support a “pragmatic” approach on migrant workers as they focus on a national “strategy for growth”.
But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay and conditions for homegrown staff – to end the “cheap labour” model for growth and wean Britain off its “immigration dependency”.
The statement comes as the prime minister dismissed reports that the government was considering a Swiss-style deal with the EU to remove trade barriers.
Earlier, Nigel Farage warned that the Conservative party will be “destroyed” in the next election if it pursued a Swiss-style Brexit deal.
Labour would relax immigration rules to help business growth, Keir Starmer to say
Labour will relax immigration rules to boost growth in a renewed push for business support, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say, after Rishi Sunak rebuffed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for greater access to overseas workers.
In a speech to business leaders on Tuesday, the Labour leader will put his party at odds with the government on the key battleground issue, saying his government would be “pragmatic” on migrant workers as part of a national “strategy for growth”.
But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay and conditions for homegrown staff – to end the “cheap labour” model for growth and wean Britain off its “immigration dependency”.
Read the details in this joint report from Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest:
Labour would relax immigration rules to help business growth, Keir Starmer to say
Business leaders tell Rishi Sunak to ‘open his mind’ on lifting barriers to trade with EU
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Tuesday, 22 November 2022, where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies