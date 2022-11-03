Rishi Sunak abandons Truss plan to move British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves by his predecessor to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has disclosed.

Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.

She told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was considering the switch.

However, a No 10 spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday: "It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy."

The switch would have meant Britain following the United States, Kosovo, Honduras and Guatemala in having their embassies in Jerusalem.

Before Ms Truss, Britain’s position was that Jerusalem should be the shared capital of Israel and a Palestinian state, and so having an embassy there would imply recognition of the city as the capital of Israel.

Former foreign office minister Sir Alan Duncan warned last month that moving the embassy would be “reckless and unprincipled”.

Sara Husseini, director of the British Palestinian Committee, said relocation would represent “a significant departure from long-held British policy and a direct contravention of international law.”

Writing in The Independent, she added: “As an effective recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, it would be a decisive step away from a just future and have deep repercussions extending beyond Palestine.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also said he was “concerned about the potential impact” of the change “before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached.”