Rishi Sunak is facing a fresh by-election headache after a damning report recommended former Tory MP Chris Pincher be suspended for groping two men.

The prime minister is already gearing up for three difficult contests this month in seats the Conservatives won in 2019. A fourth is set to be triggered when former culture secretary Nadine Dorries formally resigns, which she promised to do “with immediate effect” almost a month ago.

And a fifth by-election in Mr Pincher’s Tamworth constituency presents a significant challenge for Mr Sunak, with polls suggesting Labour could take the seat.

The report, by Parliament’s Committee on Standards, found Mr Pincher had groped two individuals at the exclusive Carlton Club in London.

“His physical contact with those individuals was unwanted, upsetting, and deeply inappropriate,” the report said, recommending an eight-week suspension for the former Tory MP.

Mr Pincher’s suspension is above the 10-day threshold to trigger a recall petition in Mr Pincher’s Tamworth constituency. If one in 10 voters in the constituency signs the petition, a by-election will be held.

Despite winning the seat with a 19,634 vote majority in 2019, polling site Electoral Calculus suggests Labour is on track to win the seat.

Mr Sunak is facing contests in Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, ally Nigel Adams’s Selby and Ainsty constituency and Somerton and Frome, where MP David Warburton resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

A further by-election is expected in Rutherglen and Hamilton West after former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was suspended for breaching Covid rules, but it is set to be a battle between Labour and the Scottish nationalists.

On the night of the complaints last June, Mr Pincher had spoken at the Carlton Club, returning later in the evening in the hope he event was still going.

The report found that after returning, Mr Pincher approached a House of Lords staffer he had never met, grabbed his forearm, stroked his neck and squeezed his bottom and testicles.

Someone else at the Carlton Club that evening had reported that they had been groped by Mr Pincher, the report added.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called for Mr Pincher to resign as an MP, rather than waiting for a by-election to be triggered.

She said Mr Pincher’s actions were “shocking”, but said “what is worse is the way the Conservative Party protected him”.

Ms Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak has been too weak to act against Chris Pincher because he’s too weak to lead a Conservative Party which is too divided to govern the country. And it is working people who are paying the price with a cost of living crisis.

“The people of Tamworth and the surrounding villages deserve more from their Parliamentary representative.”

And the Liberal Democrats called for Mr Sunak to “show some backbone” and vote to suspend Mr Pincher.

“After missing so many vital votes in Parliament, Rishi Sunak must finally show some backbone and confirm he will vote to suspend Chris Pincher,” chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said.

She said: "Chris Pincher adds his name to the long list of disgraced former Conservatives caught up in sleaze and scandal.

"Sunak promised to govern with integrity, he must vote with it."

In a written submission to the inquiry, Mr Pincher said he was unable to remember the events in question, but was “conscious of the effect” of his behaviour on everyone involved. He added: “I’m very sorry and apologise to them all, as I did the day I resigned from the Government.”

Mr Pincher was the Tory government’s deputy chief whip last summer when he was accused of drunkenly groping the men at the event.

He resigned from the position and later lost the Tory whip, meaning he now sits in the Commons as an independent.

Already battling to remain prime minister while dogged by Partygate allegations, Mr Johnson’s handling of the Pincher affair was the final straw for his cabinet support.

At the time, Mr Johnson did not deny that he used the phrase “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” about the ex-minister.

And in a new interview for the One Decision podcast, Mr Johnson scoffed at a question about his handling of groping allegations against the MP. Asked if he wished he had listened to Tory MPs when they shared their unease over his failure to act on claims against Mr Pincher, Mr Johnson looked disgruntled – then pretended to snore.