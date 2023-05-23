Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak takes questions at the London Defence conference on Tuesday, 23 May.

The prime minister’s appearance comes after he vowed that the UK’s support for Ukraine will “never waver” as he spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky at G7 meetings in Japan over the weekend.

G7 leaders pledged to support the Ukrainian president’s nation for “as long as it takes” and to increase the costs to Russia and those who support its war.

The British government has promised to send hundreds of armed drones and air defence missiles to Ukraine.

Mr Sunak’s question and answer session comes after he chaired a cabinet meeting this morning following Suella Braverman’s speeding fine controversy.

Over the weekend, reports emerged alleging that the Home Secretary asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her rather than take penalty points on her driving licence after breaking the speed limit last summer.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Sunak has spoken to his ethics adviser regarding the allegations, but it is understood no formal inquiry has yet been launched into whether Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code.

