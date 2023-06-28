Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 28 June, as Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski is accused of groping a TV producer.

The prime minister is likely to face questions on the allegations made by Daisy Goodwin, who submitted a formal complaint accusing the London candidate of groping her in 10 Downing Street a decade ago when he was a special adviser to then prime minister David Cameron.

Government minister Claire Coutinho said she has "paused" support for Mr Korski’s bid to be London mayor after the claims emerged.

Mr Korski has "categorically" denied allegations that he groped Ms Goodwin, telling TalkTV: "I didn’t do what’s been alleged, I absolutely didn’t do that. Ten years ago, when it happened, nothing was said to me. Seven years ago, when this first came out, nobody alleged anything to me."

The Cabinet Office has not confirmed whether a formal complaint has been made.