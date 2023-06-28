Watch live: Rishi Sunak faces PMQs as Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski accused of groping TV producer
Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 28 June, as Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski is accused of groping a TV producer.
The prime minister is likely to face questions on the allegations made by Daisy Goodwin, who submitted a formal complaint accusing the London candidate of groping her in 10 Downing Street a decade ago when he was a special adviser to then prime minister David Cameron.
Government minister Claire Coutinho said she has "paused" support for Mr Korski’s bid to be London mayor after the claims emerged.
Mr Korski has "categorically" denied allegations that he groped Ms Goodwin, telling TalkTV: "I didn’t do what’s been alleged, I absolutely didn’t do that. Ten years ago, when it happened, nothing was said to me. Seven years ago, when this first came out, nobody alleged anything to me."
The Cabinet Office has not confirmed whether a formal complaint has been made.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies