Watch live: Sunak questioned by MPs after confirming 2024 general election

Watch live as Rishi Sunak is questioned by parliament’s select committee chairs regarding global affairs, economic issues, COP28 and energy concerns.

It comes after the prime minister ruled out the prospect of a general election in 2025, telling a gathering of journalists in Downing Street that the UK will go to the polls next year.

Under current rules, the latest date an election can be held is January 2025.

According to a December 2023 Ipsos poll on UK voting intention, Labour are at 41 per cent and the Conservatives are at 24 per cent.

Britain’s top pollster told The Independent that Mr Sunak is heading for a landslide election defeat even if his Rwanda immigration policy gets off the ground.

Professor Sir John Curtice said the prime minister faces a “very bleak situation” and could lose as many as 220 of the Conservatives’ current total of 350 MPs.