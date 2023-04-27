Watch live: Rishi Sunak meets Italian prime minister at Downing Street

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at Downing Street on Thursday, 27 April.

The UK prime minister and his far-right Italian counterpart are expected to discuss tackling irregular migration as part of Ms Meloni’s two-day visit to Britain.

They are also expected to focus on an agreement between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop next-generation fighter jets.

Ms Meloni and Mr Sunak will then embark on a private tour of Westminster Abbey.

The meeting comes a day after the government’s Illegal Migration Bill cleared its final stages in the House of Commons ahead of further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Under the proposed law, people who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

In Italy, Ms Meloni has cracked down on migrant smugglers and on chariry-operated rescue ships, which she says encourage migrants to embark on dangerous voyages to try and reach Europe.

