Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grant Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race and backs Rishi Sunak

Ex-chancellor and frontrunner also wins endorsement of Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 12 July 2022 11:26
Comments
(Independent )

Grant Shapps has pulled of the Tory leadership race and thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak.

The former chancellor and frontrunner also received the endorsement of Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, who described him as a “true Conservative”.

Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, was struggling to get the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest, when nominations close this evening.

In a tweet, he said: “Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I’ve spoken to, Rishi Sunak I believe has the competence and integrity to lead this country.”

Mr Raab said Mr Sunak had “always had the courage of his convictions” and warned that – with the threat of a general election in two years’ time – there was no time for less experienced candidates to “learn on the job”.

Recommended

Mr Sunak sought to rebut criticism that he plotted to topple Boris Johnson, saying he would “have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris”.

And he criticised the often-vicious early campaigning, which has seen other candidates appear to gang up on him and his opposition to immediate tax cuts.

“I will not engage in the negativity that you may have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them – that’s not who we are, we can be better,” he told his launch event.

Mr Shapps had only eight declared supporters, with former health secretary Sajid Javid

former health secretary and attorney general Suella Braverman (bother 12) also lagging behind.

Nominations will open and close on Tuesday, with the first ballot among Conservative MPs to be staged on Wednesday and a second on Thursday.

Candidates will need 30 votes to progress through to the second ballot – to ensure they are whittled down to just two contenders by 21 July, with the final choice made by members.

The new prime minister will then be revealed on 5 September, dashing the hopes of many Conservative MPs that Mr Johnson could be forced out of No 10 sooner.

Recommended

Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, said the party’s volunteers had insisted upon “sufficient opportunities for hustings” around the country in August.

“We have reached a satisfactory agreement on that,” he told journalists – leaving Mr Johnson a further eight weeks in Downing Street for his “caretaker” period.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in