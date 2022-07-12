Grant Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race and backs Rishi Sunak

Grant Shapps has pulled of the Tory leadership race and thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak.

The former chancellor and frontrunner also received the endorsement of Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, who described him as a “true Conservative”.

Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, was struggling to get the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest, when nominations close this evening.

In a tweet, he said: “Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I’ve spoken to, Rishi Sunak I believe has the competence and integrity to lead this country.”

Mr Raab said Mr Sunak had “always had the courage of his convictions” and warned that – with the threat of a general election in two years’ time – there was no time for less experienced candidates to “learn on the job”.

Mr Sunak sought to rebut criticism that he plotted to topple Boris Johnson, saying he would “have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris”.

And he criticised the often-vicious early campaigning, which has seen other candidates appear to gang up on him and his opposition to immediate tax cuts.

“I will not engage in the negativity that you may have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them – that’s not who we are, we can be better,” he told his launch event.

Mr Shapps had only eight declared supporters, with former health secretary Sajid Javid

former health secretary and attorney general Suella Braverman (bother 12) also lagging behind.

Nominations will open and close on Tuesday, with the first ballot among Conservative MPs to be staged on Wednesday and a second on Thursday.

Candidates will need 30 votes to progress through to the second ballot – to ensure they are whittled down to just two contenders by 21 July, with the final choice made by members.

The new prime minister will then be revealed on 5 September, dashing the hopes of many Conservative MPs that Mr Johnson could be forced out of No 10 sooner.

Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, said the party’s volunteers had insisted upon “sufficient opportunities for hustings” around the country in August.

“We have reached a satisfactory agreement on that,” he told journalists – leaving Mr Johnson a further eight weeks in Downing Street for his “caretaker” period.