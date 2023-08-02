Rishi Sunak to holiday in California - where he owns £5m penthouse flat

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has announced he is spending his holiday in California - where he owns a penthouse flat worth an estimated £5 million. The prime minister also predicted he would explore a galaxy far, far away on his trip, by visiting a Star Wars experience at Disneyland. Mr Sunak met his wife while they were both students in the sunshine state and they bought the lavish apartment in Santa Monica, which reportedly even has a “pet spa”.

Earlier this year American president Joe Biden even joked about Mr Sunak’s home, teasing him “maybe you can invite me to your home in California”. Celebrities often seen in the area include actors Ben Affleck and Reese Witherspoon and music star Taylor Swift. Mr Sunak announced the destination of his holiday during a radio interview in which he also said he knows “families are struggling with the cost of living. And that’s why I set out as my top priority to halve inflation. “

Mr Sunak said it would be a “really special” visit after a few years without a “proper” family summer holiday.

He said his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, are “very excited” about heading to Disneyland, although he joked about fears they will spend too much time at the Star Wars area.

Mr Sunak added he also watched the Barbie movie in recent days, describing it as “very pink” and “good escapism”.

He detailed his plans after being asked to explain how he relaxes while being responsible for running the country during an interview with LBC.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will be in charge during Mr Sunak’s holiday, expected to last for just over a week.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Sunak would receive “daily updates from his private office, particularly on anything that is urgent”.

Mr Sunak told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I’m actually going on holiday this afternoon, so the country will be left in the capable hands of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“So we’re having our first proper family summer holiday in, I think, a few years for sure, which I’m very much looking forward to, spending time with my kids.”

After Mr Ferrari joked the Prime Minister will be discussing climate change with his daughters, Mr Sunak laughed and replied: “Maybe some of that.

“We’re going to California, which is where I met my wife, so it’s very special to us, but the kids are very excited because I’m taking them to Disneyland.”

We rarely get family time. It was nice, we had a night out the other evening to go see Barbie, which was fun. Rishi Sunak

Asked to name his daughters’ favourite Disney characters, Mr Sunak said: “They have sadly grown out of all the princesses, which was a great phase.

“There’s a new, well, not that new any more, Star Wars bit of Disneyland which I’m very excited about so they rather fear that we’re going to have to spend more time there than they would like.”

Asked how he chooses to relax, the Prime Minister said: “Spending time with my girls, which I don’t do enough, so this will be really special for us.

“We rarely get family time. It was nice, we had a night out the other evening to go see Barbie, which was fun.”

He added: “What did I make of it? It was good escapism for me, it was very pink, it was good fun, we had a nice night out.” Mr Sunak’s press secretary has said that the PM “tried to” go on holiday last year, but “was in a Spanish island for all of about 15 hours, then he came back due to the Queen’s passing.”

No 10 refused to comment on where Mr Sunak will stay when he is on holiday, citing security reasons.