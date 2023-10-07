Rishi Sunak mocked for boasting about scrapping HS2 from private plane

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been mocked for posting a picture of himself in a private jet to highlight his decision to scrap HS2’s northern leg.

The prime minister was accused of having a “breathtaking lack of self-awareness” for the picture, posted alongside a promise to “boost our transport”.

In the picture, Mr Sunak is reading documents on the way to the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

“This week I took long-term decisions to build a brighter future and change our country,” Mr Sunak said.

The PM said his decisions will “transform our towns” and “boost our transport”.

It came after Mr Sunak used his Tory party conference speech to finally announce he was cancelling the Birmingham to Manchester link of the high speed rail project – as first revealed by The Independent.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Mr Sunak’s picture was the “perfect image to accompany the announcement you’re scrapping High Speed rail”.

She said: “A breathtaking lack of self-awareness and utter contempt for the millions who never voted for you or this.”

While shadow digital minister Sir Chris Bryant said the photo made Mr Sunak appear “out of touch”.

“When you say ‘our transport’ do you mean we’re all to follow your example travelling alone in what looks like an empty plane or a private jet? Can you see how some might think this looks rather - how can I put it ? - out of touch?” he said.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said if Westminster politicians “experienced what we have to deal with on Victorian rail infrastructure” they would make different decisions.

Mr Sunak sparked fury when he announced the northern leg of HS2 was being cancelled, including from former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

In a rare intervention, former Mr Cameron attacked Mr Sunak’s decision – saying he had “thrown away fifteen years of cross-party consensus” and made future infrastructure projects much harder. Mr Johnson and former chancellor George Osborne shared Mr Cameron’s criticism, saying simply: “I agree.”

The PM was also criticised by northern leaders, business chiefs and senior Tories.

Mr Sunak said the government would re-invest £36bn from the high-speed rail project in a series of road and rail schemes across the country, hoping it is enough to fend off a rebellion by red wall Tory MPs.