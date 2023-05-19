Jump to content

Rishi Sunak says immigration is ‘too high’ but won’t commit to reduction by election

Prime minister under pressure over Tory manifesto commitment

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 19 May 2023 09:41
<p>Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has said he believes immigration into Britain is “too high” – but has declined to commit to bringing numbers down by the next election.

The prime minister is under pressure after apparently abandoning a Tory manifesto commitment to reduce net migration to 2019 levels.

Net migration was at 226,000 in 2019, while it exceeded 500,000 in the year to June 2022 – roughly doubling.

Now new figures due to be published in the coming weeks are reportedly expected to show numbers as high as one million.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been publicly pushing for lower immigration, but Mr Sunak has been taking a more pragmatic approach and said more people are required to fill labour shortages in industries like fruit picking.

“I’m not going to put a precise figure on it but I do want to bring them down,” the prime minister told BBC News,

“The numbers are too high and we want to bring them down. Now, the numbers last year were impacted by the fact that we welcomed Ukrainian refugees to the UK. Again, that’s something I think we are proud of.”

During a round of interviews at Hiroshima’s Seifukan tea house before attending the G7 summit, Mr Sunak said he is “crystal clear” he wants to reduce net migration.

Pressed by broadcaster Sky News about whether he would bring numbers below 500,000 by the next election, he said:

“I’m committed to bringing down the levels of migration that I inherited, and I’m relentlessly focused on stopping the boats, that’s one of my five priorities, and we’re doing absolutely everything we can to do that.”

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised that “overall numbers will come down” as the Government ends freedom of movement in the wake of Brexit.

But the reduction in immigration, a key issue in the 2016 Brexit referendum, has not materialised.

Despite some polls showing softening public attitudes to immigration compared to previous years, the issue has also moved up the political agenda following an increase in small boats arriving on England’s southern coast.

Mr Sunak raised migration with allies at a Council of Europe meeting in Iceland on Tuesday and said he believes he made “another big step forward” with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the UK working with the bloc’s border force, Frontex.

