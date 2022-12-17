Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years, it has emerged.

Labour said the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds would cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.

The party’s analysis of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasts revealed the staggering cost of the tax squeeze until 2028.

The combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, according to OBR assessment of Mr Hunt’s autumn statement.

Labour said the “stealth hike” had been made worse by the government’s failure to grip soaring inflation, leaving Britain facing the highest rise in prices in the G7 over the next two years.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Mr Sunak was “sending working people the bill for his economic failures”.

The frontbencher said: “His failure to grip inflation means working families face an average £5,000 stealth tax hike, whilst the prime minister refuses to touch lucrative loopholes for non-doms and private schools.”

“Labour would get our economy growing again, making the UK the best place to start and grow a business, and ensuring we lead the world in the green industries of the future,” Mr McFadden added.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have been accused of a “stealth tax raid” (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Hunt said the Sunak government was “asking more from those who have more” as he set out plans to freeze national insurance and inheritance tax thresholds last month.

The new chancellor said he was extending Mr Sunak’s previous decision to freeze income tax allowances for an extra two years, up until 2028.

It means more Britons will fall into the higher thresholds and end up paying more tax because of the impact of wage inflation. The process – which has already pushed many into higher brackets – is known as “fiscal drag”.

The OBR said it estimated that there would be 3.2 million new taxpayers created by the now six-year freeze on the personal allowance.

He also lowered the threshold above which the 45 per cent top rate of income tax is paid from £150,000 to £125,000. The OBR said 2.6 million more people are being brought into the higher rate band.

Low-tax Tory MPs are also unhappy about the “stealth tax hike” from the freeze on thresholds. Former minister Esther McVey said raising taxes was the “last thing for a Conservative government to do”.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance lobby group also said freezing thresholds at a time of high inflation meant the government “risks balancing the books on the backs of the poorest”.

But the Treasury has insisted that no-one’s take-home pay will be reduced as a result of the threshold freeze policies.

Recommended Jeremy Hunt facing calls to protect people from Christmas evictions

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting people on low incomes, which is why since 2010 we have increased the tax-free allowances for both income tax and National Insurance by more than inflation, roughly doubling them in cash terms to take millions more people out of paying tax altogether.

“We are restoring the public finances in the fairest way possible so the economy can support the country through the challenges ahead and grow, which is why it is the highest earning households who will shoulder the most burden and no-one’s take-home pay will reduce as a result of these policies.”