Watch live as Sunak gives evidence to Infected Blood Inquiry amid calls to extend compensation
Watch live as Rishi Sunak gives evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry on Wednesday 26 July.
Campaigners will call on the prime minister to pay full compensation to those infected and affected by contaminated blood and blood products, as recommended by Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry.
Mr Sunak has previously said the government will wait for the full report into the infected blood scandal before considering whether to extend the compensation scheme for victims.
The Infected Blood Inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK developed HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products given in the 1970s and 1980s.
About 2,900 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.
Sir Brian has said an interim compensation scheme should be widened so more people – including orphaned children and parents who lost children – could be compensated.
