Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak is interviewed by the Conservative Home website on Thursday, 13 April.

The prime minister is expected to discuss topics including upcoming elections, immigration and Northern Ireland.

It comes after Mr Sunak met with Joe Biden in Belfast for engagements marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 peace deal that largely brought an end to The Troubles.

The prime minister is said to be planning a general election for autumn 2024.

His allies have dismissed speculation that Mr Sunak could be tempted to go early to the polls in the spring to avoid more local election losses.

On immigration, Mr Sunak could face questions on controversial plans to house around 500 asylum seekers on a barge off the coast of Dorset.

The 93-metre long barge previously saw at least one person die and reports of rape and abuse on board when it was used by the Dutch government to detain asylum seekers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.