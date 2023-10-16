Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak addresses parliament on Monday, 16 October, as Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

The prime minister will address MPs about the escalating crisis as politicians return to Westminster.

His address comes after he visited a Jewish school in north London on Monday morning, where he told pupils he "stands with them" after Hamas launched an attack on Israel a week ago.

Civilians have been ordered to evacuate the north of Gaza ahead of an imminent offensive against Hamas, with at least one million people fleeing their homes.

The Israeli military says it is preparing to use air, ground, and naval forces in Gaza and has accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields.

British officials are working with the Egypt authorities to facilitate British and dual nationals, as well as families, to leave Gaza through the border.

Armed forces minister James Heappey welcomed the prospect of opening the Rafah crossing for people fleeing Gaza but said it is important to “sound a note of caution that the reports might be more optimistic than reality."