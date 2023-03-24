Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Sunak welcomes Israeli prime minister to Downing Street amid backdrop of protests

Oliver Browning
Friday 24 March 2023 09:19
Comments

Watch live as Rishi Sunak welcomes Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, to 10 Downing Street.

The pair are expected to hold discussions amid a backdrop of anti-judicial review protests in Mr Netanyahu’s home nation.

His departure to the UK was delayed as activists attempted to block his path to the airport, as he made his way to Europe for the third weekend in a row.

Mr Sunak and Mr Netanyahu are expected to hold talks related to Iran’s nuclear program and while he is in London, he is also scheduled to meet with Suella Braverman, the home secretary.

The Israeli prime minister is expected to arrive at No 10 around 9:30am.

Recommended

Protests could take place in London while Mr Netanyahu is in the country, similar to recent demonstrations held during his visits to Rome and Berlin.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in