Watch live as Rishi Sunak welcomes Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, to 10 Downing Street.

The pair are expected to hold discussions amid a backdrop of anti-judicial review protests in Mr Netanyahu’s home nation.

His departure to the UK was delayed as activists attempted to block his path to the airport, as he made his way to Europe for the third weekend in a row.

Mr Sunak and Mr Netanyahu are expected to hold talks related to Iran’s nuclear program and while he is in London, he is also scheduled to meet with Suella Braverman, the home secretary.

The Israeli prime minister is expected to arrive at No 10 around 9:30am.

Protests could take place in London while Mr Netanyahu is in the country, similar to recent demonstrations held during his visits to Rome and Berlin.

