Rishi Sunak calls for Stormont return as Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has called for the swift return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by US president Joe Biden.

The prime minister said he was ready to "ensure the institutions are up and running again as soon as possible" ahead of meetings with Mr Biden.

The US head of state is due step off Airforce One on Tuesday evening, marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The White House last week said the visit to Belfast would “mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities".

It comes after the UK government and EU managed to strike a deal to resolve deadlock over the Northern Ireland border.

But the territory is still without a government, as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is refusing to drop a boycott of the devolved assembly at Stormont.

The DUP wants further changes to the agreement to eliminate barriers to trade across the Irish Sea.

Mr Biden is expected to make several stops north and south of the Irish border, including a visit to Dublin where ehe will address Irish parliamentarians and meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 9 April 2023 People taking part in the annual procession in Glasgow as part of the Sikh Vaisakhi celebration to celebrate the Birth of the Sikh Nation PA UK news in pictures 8 April 2023 Visitors dressed in costumes during the Star Wars Celebration at the ExCel London in east London PA UK news in pictures 7 April 2023 Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 6 April 2023 Seating being erected on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, central London, ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation. PA UK news in pictures 5 April 2023 Police officers stand guard outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow, Scotland Getty UK news in pictures 4 April 2023 Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the treatment of staff facing redundancies PA UK news in pictures 3 April 2023 Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in east London, as more than 1,000 members of the PCS working in passport offices in England, Scotland and Wales begin a five week strike as part of the civil service dispute PA UK news in pictures 2 April 2023 Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog which has left passengers stuck in Easter traffic for hours PA UK news in pictures 1 April 2023 Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 31 March 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Darlington Council leader Jonathan Dulston, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Darlington MP Peter Gibson in Firth Moor during a visit to Darlington, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 30 March 2023 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner travel by train to the launch of the Labour Party's campaign for the May local elections in Swindon PA UK news in pictures 29 March 2023 Newborn Grevy’s zebra Lola, who was born during the early hours of March 17 to 12-year-old mum, Akuna, at West Midland Safari Park, Bewdley, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 28 March 2023 Drag Queen Dross poses during a media event launching the Eurovision EuroFestival programme, in Liverpool EPA UK news in pictures 27 March 2023 The new leader of the Scottish National Party and former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks after he is announced at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland EPA UK news in pictures 26 March 2023 Caoimhe Dempsey throws her welly to the shore as Cambridge University board their boat prior to The Gemini Boat Race 2023 Getty UK news in pictures 24 March 2023 Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4, which premieres on streaming service NOW and Sky PA UK news in pictures 23 March 2023 The Milky Way core rises at 3am over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 22 March 2023 Emergency teams attend the scene after a ship tipped over at the Leith dry dock in Edinburgh, Scotland Tomafc83 UK news in pictures 21 March 2023 Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen's Green Canopy in Richmond Park with school children from across London PA UK news in pictures 20 March 2023 The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest PA UK news in pictures 19 March 2023 Undated hanBumblebee nectaring on pink cherry blossom at Sheringham Park in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 18 March 2023 Uganda’s Husnah Kukundakwe in action during the Women’s MC 50m Butterfly heats on day three of the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 17 March 2023 The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh as they arrive for a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot PA UK news in pictures 16 March 2023 Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, on set in between filming scenes at the harbour for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2023 Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt gestures as he poses with the budget box at Downing Street in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 14 March 2023 Sir Dr. Brian May, musician, songwriter and animal Welfare Advocate, from Windlesham, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace PA UK news in pictures 13 March 2023 Demonstrators take part in a protest by junior doctors, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside of Saint Thomas Hospital, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 12 March 2023 A convoy of 374 Tractors make their way through Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire during the Knaresborough Tractor Run PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2023 A Dachshund miniature strides across the judging ring on day three of Crufts at the NEC Arena in Birmingham Getty UK news in pictures 10 March 2023 Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 March 2023 A woman walks past the Beatles statue in the snow at Pier Head in Liverpool as the Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow in some areas. PA UK news in pictures 8 March 2023 Demonstrators hold placards reading ""Women, Life, Freedom" as they demonstrate against the persecution of women in Iran, on Whitehall in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 March 2023 A Harlequin Great Dane named H and a Chihuahua named Boo during a photo call for the launch of this year's Crufts, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2023 A group of people lay floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out have died in a road traffic accident PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2023 A woman on a penny-farthing at Marble Arch before taking part in a protest, organised by the London Cycling Campaign, calling for safe cycling for women in London PA UK news in pictures 4 March 2023 A demonstartor holds smoke flares as he takes part in an anti-immigration protesters march in Dover on the south-east coast of England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 March 2023 Architect Shahed Saleem in the Ramadan Pavilion 2023 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. PA UK news in pictures 2 March 2023 Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 1 March 2023 Members of the Welsh Guards replace their bearskin headress after giving three cheers during a St David's Day visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2023 Princess of Wales and Prince William take part in a spin class uring a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Center to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, in Port Talbot, Wales AP UK news in pictures 27 February 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol PA UK news in pictures 26 February 2023 Homes sit close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk, where the beach has been closed off because of significant erosion and the risk that homes could fall into the sea PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2023 Members of the Russian Democratic Society, a group of Russian citizens living in the UK, stage a protest outside the Russian embassy in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2023 Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter 10 Downing Street, in London, after the National one minutes silence to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 23 February 2023 Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the head office of the Co-Operative Group in Manchester, unveiling plans for a mission-led Labour government, with five national missions setting out his objectives for a Labour government if the party gains power at the next general election PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2023 Ukrainian soldiers pose with a Ukrainian flag next to a military vehicle at Bovington Camp in Dorset Getty UK news in pictures 21 February 2023 Stunning colours before sunrise as people walk their dogs on Tynemouth Longsands beach in Tynemouth on the North east coast PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2023 Visitors observe ‘Dippy the Diplodocus’ at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, where the museum will be hosting the 26-metre long replica skeleton for the next three years PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2023 Flowers, and ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, where police recovered a body on Sunday, which was found by members of the public close to where Nicola Bulley disappeared on January 27 PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2023 Protesters clash at a refugees welcome rally in Liverpool city centre PA

Asked about the power sharing issue, Mr Varadkar told RTE's This Week programme."We're working towards having the institutions up and running in the next few months."

Mr Sunak meanwhile said: "While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed."