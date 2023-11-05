Impact of the King’s Speech will last until the next century, Rishi Sunak suggests

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The upcoming King’s Speech will help build a “better future” for Britain for the rest of this century, Rishi Sunak has said.

As he prepares to unveil what is on course to be his last programme for government as prime minister, Mr Sunak said the speech would stimulate the economy and strengthen society, and suggested its legacy would last seven decades.

Mr Sunak also pledged to bring forward bills that help people feel safer “in their own communities” and instil a pride in the “place they call home” on Tuesday.

The King's Speech will be seen as an indication of Mr Sunak's priorities ahead of the general election, which must be held by January 2025.

Although Charles delivered the speech at the last state opening of Parliament last year, he was doing so in place of his mother, the late Queen.

Mr Sunak said: "This will be the first King's Speech in 70 years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next 70.”

He reiterated his party conference pledge to take the long-term decisions the country needs, citing his decision to scrap the Manchester leg of the HS2 rail link – first revealed by the Independent.

Also expected in the speech are moves to safeguard the UK's energy independence, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The speech will also ensure the country is "fully securing the benefits of Brexit", officials said.

Seven Bills will be ‘carried over’ from the last session to continue their path to becoming law, No 10 has confirmed.

There will be a bill on renters reform but it will not feature a ban on "no-fault" section 21 evictions after the pledge was delayed indefinitely by Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary.

Also brought back will be the Holocaust Memorial Bill, after plans to build a memorial centre in Victoria Tower Gardens, next to the Houses of Parliament, ran into difficulties.

Ahead of the King’s Speech, Labour said it would deliver more action on housing in six months in government than the Conservatives have in six years. The Tories accused Labour of voting to block 100,000 new homes, a reference to a row over the watering down of environmental obligations for housebuilders.