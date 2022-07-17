Rishi Sunak accused Liz Truss of offering a “socialist” fantasy plan during a heated ITV television debate in which the Tory leadership rivals repeatedly clashed on the economy, Brexit and their upbringings.

The foreign secretary, under pressure after a poor performance during Friday’s debate, launched a series of attacks on the former chancellor – suggesting he had no plan for growth and was responsible for putting Britain on the path towards recession.

“Rishi, you have raised taxes to highest levels in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth,” she said. Ms Truss added: “If [Sunak] has a plan for growth, why haven’t we seen it over the past two years?”

Mr Sunak fired back: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”

The ex-chancellor also lashed out at Penny Mordaunt after she said tax cuts could be paid for by easing fiscal rules so government borrowing could fund day-to-day spending.

“It’s not just wrong, it’s dangerous,” said Mr Sunak. “You know what? Even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t suggest that we should go that far … If we’re not for sound money, what is the point of the Conservative Party?”

None of the Tory leadership candidates said they would give Boris Johnson a job in their cabinets if they became prime minister, and all five ruled out calling a snap election to secure a mandate from the public if they entered No 10.

The candidates also rounded on Ms Mordaunt for claiming that “the polling shows that I’m the only one that can beat Keir Starmer and take the fight to Labour”.

The other candidates all cried, “Not true”. Mr Sunak said: “Penny, that’s simply not true”, before Tom Tugendhat added: “Penny I respect you deeply, but that’s simply not true.”

The rows come as MPs prepare for the third round of voting on Monday, which will see the remaining candidates whittled down from five to four when results come in around 8pm.

Ms Mordaunt finished an unexpectedly strong second in the first two ballots and her supporters believe she is being targeted by rivals who fear they risk being squeezed out of the final ballot of party members.

Earlier on Sunday Ms Mordaunt claimed she was the victim of “smears” following fresh claims about her views on transgender issues.

The Sunday Times said it had seen government papers which appeared to suggest Ms Mordaunt was in favour of removing at least one element of the medical process required for transgender people to legally transition.

It said another paper from February 2020 confirmed that the government’s support for self-identification ended after she was replaced as the minister in charge.

But Ms Mordaunt claimed BBC’s Sunday Morning programme that she had never advocated ending the requirement for trans people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before they could legally change gender.

“This is the type of toxic politics people want to get away from,” she said. “My colleagues are very angry and upset that this is how the leadership contest is being dragged down.”

However, Ms Badenoch’s campaign manager Tory MP Lee Rowley told Sky News: “Penny has a set of questions to answer.” And Suella Braverman said Ms Badenoch is too “woke” to lead the Tory party or become prime minister.

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Ms Truss, also took aim at Ms Mordaunt, saying “I don’t know what her achievements are”.