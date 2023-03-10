Watch: Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron hold press conference in Paris

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference after their bilateral summit.

The prime minister arrived in Paris on Friday (10 March) hoping to “strengthen and deepen” cooperation with France on tackling migrant Channel crossings.

Discussions between Mr Sunak and Mr Macron signalled the first UK-France summit in five years.

Paris has reportedly briefed that the talks should be seen as the “beginning of a beautiful renewed friendship” but despite this, it’s expected that Mr Macron will reject Britain’s calls to return small boat asylum seekers to France.

Mr Sunak is known to want such a deal, which would allow the UK to immediately return those arriving on British shores unlawfully from France.

The prime minister has set preventing small boats from crossing the Channel between England and France as one of his top five priorities ahead of the next election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.