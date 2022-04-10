Rishi Sunak has requested that Boris Johnson refers him for an investigation into his ministerial interests, while declaring that he has “always followed the rules”.

The chancellor called for his ministerial declarations to be referred to the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.

This week, he came under fire over his family’s tax arrangements – including those of his wife Akshata Murty, whose father is a billionaire.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)

Labour accused him of a potential conflict of interests following the disclosures that Ms Murty was “non-domiciled” for tax purposes, and that Mr Sunak retained a US green card while Chancellor – as recently as the end of 2021.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.”

In his letter to Mr Johnson, he said his “overriding concern” was to retain public confidence in the answers that were given.

Following the public backlash over his financial arrangements, it emerged that Mr Sunak ordered a Whitehall inquiry into who leaked details of his wife’s tax status to the press.

Earlier today, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Mr Sunak should be fully transparent about his family’s tax status.

She told BBC1’s Sunday Morning programme: “People expect the Chancellor’s household to be affected in the same way as everyone else and doesn’t have special arrangements which allows them to reduce the tax that they pay.

“The lack of transparency does raise questions about conflict of interest but also it is about basic fairness. I don’t think the Chancellor gets that. That raises real questions about his judgment.

“There are some things that are just about morals and ethics. Previous chancellors have sorted out arrangements to make sure they don’t have conflicts of interest.

“This is lawful, but the question is whether it is ethical.”

On the same programme, policing minister Kit Malthouse came to the Chancellor’s defence by saying that it was “not a brilliant time” for Ms Murty’s tax status to be revealed when millions of people are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Malthouse said: “People’s tax affair are private and should be private and should not be revealed unless they want them to be revealed.

“Obviously in this circumstance it is has been distressing and difficult for them as a family. I think he would naturally want to understand how their personal confidential information was accessed. We need to think about the integrity of our tax system.”