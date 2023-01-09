Rishi Sunak warns MPs will have to justify donations amid new revelations

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has warned MPs will have to “justify” their political donations to their constituents amid the latest round of revelations.

Politicians “should be a no doubt that the public will pay close attention”, Downing Street also said.

The prime minister also warned MPs must keep to the rules around outside earnings, amid concerns over a lack of transparency and where some of the money flowing into Westminster is coming from.

Asked if it was right that "companies that don't seem to exist" could donate to MPs, Mr Sunak said: "I think transparency is really important for the healthy functioning of democracy, it's absolutely right that there's disclosures around donations and outside interests. Transparency is a good thing. I fully support it."

Speaking in West Yorkshire, he added: "That's why we have a set of rules and regulations in place to provide that transparency for people. It's important that those rules are adhered to."

Sky News and the Tortoise news website have launched a new searchable database of MPs' outside earnings and donations, dubbed the ‘Westminster Accounts’.

Asked about companies which appear on the register, No 10 said that “every member of parliament is required to disclose their donations and should be a no doubt that the public will pay close attention to that and they will obviously need to justify that to their constituents.”

The investigation found that the government of Qatar and a low profile business in Hertfordshire are among the biggest donors to individual MPs since 2019, the time of the last general election.

Donations to MPs are often used to run their offices and go towards campaigning or staffing.

But MPs also have to declare gifts and hospitality.

Two of the country’s largest unions, Unite and the GMB, top the list of the biggest donors.

The third-biggest overall donor to individual MPs, MPM Connect Ltd, however, is a company registered to an office in Hertfordshire with no website and, according to its accounts, no employees.

The government of Qatar is the fourth-biggest donor to MPs, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs giving a total of £249,932.16 worth of benefits in kind, Sky reported.