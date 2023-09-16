Rishi Sunak ‘told by Murdoch team not to quit over Partygate’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak was persuaded not to quit as chancellor over his Partygate fine for breaking lockdown laws by executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch, it has been claimed.

It is the latest report to suggest that Mr Sunak was on the verge of stepping down after he and Boris Johnson were fined for going to the then-PM’s birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020.

The claim about the influence of Murdoch’s team is detailed in a new book by The Telegraph’s political editor and published by the newspaper.

Mr Sunak is said to have shared a draft resignation statement with allies – including some who worked for Mr Murdoch such as former Tory leader and Times columnist Lord Hague.

It also reported that Mr Sunak’s potential exit was discussed with Mas Siddiqui, an old friend and director at Mr Murdoch’s News Corp.

But it is unknown whether a message was passed directly to Mr Sunak from Mr Murdoch, who stable includes The Times, Sunday Times and The Sun.

Mr Johnson has since told people that Mr Murdoch intervened to persuade Mr Sunak not to quit, it was also claimed.

A spokeswoman for News UK declined to comment, while a spokesman for Mr Johnson said that he does not recognise the account.

A No 10 source said that Mr Sunak did not speak to Mr Murdoch at any time about leaving his role as chancellor.

Murdoch executives persuaded Rishi Sunak to stay, it has been claimed (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak did come under pressure over whether he would quit after the fixed-penalty notice was issued by the Metropolitan Police in April 2022.

He reportedly spent hours agonising over whether to resign, but ultimately decided to stay in Downing Street along with Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak would quit as chancellor only months later, with his resignation helping to spark a mass ministerial walkout that eventually forced Mr Johnson from Downing Street.

His dramatic exit in July sparked a series of other government resignations, leading to Mr Johnson’s summer exit from No 10.

But Mr Sunak has insisted that last year’s Tory rebellion was “not my doing” and claimed he left because of “fundamental difference about economic policy” rather than a desire to replace Mr Johnson.

His resignation letter – which came amid deep frustration over Partygate – said the public deserved higher standards and for government to be conducted “properly, competently and seriously”.

Mr Johnson took a swipe at Mr Sunak earlier this week – accusing the prime minister and others of “dragging their feet” over the supply weapons to Ukraine. “Why are we always so slow?” he asked.

Mr Johnson and his allies have been at odds with Mr Sunak’s government since he was kicked out of No 10 by his own party last summer.

The former PM clashed with ministers over the release of his WhatsApp messages to the Covid inquiry, and he was said to be furious at the denial of a peerage for Nadine Dorries in his resignation honours list.