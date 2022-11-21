Rishi Sunak – live: Minister clashes with CBI on using immigration to boost growth
The prime minister is set to meet business leaders on Monday
The government has clashed with business leaders over solutions to plug growing labour shortages.
Tony Danker, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), has urged the government to use immigration to “plug the gap” in the economy in terms of job vacancies.
However, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said British employers should look to the “domestic workforce” if they are seeking “lower-skilled labour” as he insisted the UK is committed to cutting net migration.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the CBI meeting due to be attended by the prime minister later on Monday, Mr Danker said: “When it comes to immigration, it’s quite interesting, when you look at the OBR report on Thursday, they said the only thing that’s really moved the needle on growth is by allowing in a bit more immigration.”
Swiss-style deal reports ‘completely untrue’ - minister
Reports that the UK will pursue a Swiss-style arrangement with the EU to remove trade barriers erected after Brexit are “completely untrue”, a minister has insisted.
Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said he did not know where the story came from and that the plan was not one being considered by Downing Street.
“We have no intention of pursuing that kind of arrangement,” he told GB News earlier. “There are respectable arguments either way...but we have a settled position now as a country. We reached an agreement with the EU...and we’re moving forward”.
Watch more from Jenrick below:
CBI urges government to use immigration to ‘plug’ labour shortages





Rishi Sunak to meet business leaders amid gloomy economic forecast
Rishi Sunak will give a speech to business leaders on Monday, as the country braces for tough tax rises and spending cuts.
The speech to the CBI, expected to focus on innovation, comes only days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled £25 billion of tax rises in a budget designed to restore market confidence in the UK after Liz Truss’s own disastrous mini-budget.
The plan for tough tax increases has caused concern among some Tory backbenchers, although the Prime Minister is not expected to face a full-scale rebellion over his budget plans.
Sunak set for speech with business leaders amid gloomy economic backdrop
Rishi Sunak will give a speech at the CBI conference on Monday.
Clash over immigration as CBI chief accuses Rishi Sunak of having no growth plan





