Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of having “archived Britain’s growth” amid forecasts the UK is to face the worst downturn of major economies next year.

A new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Britain is also set for a recession which much of the rest of the world will avoid, before it sharply downgraded its forecasts for the UK economy, predicting it will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024.

Speaking at CBI conference in Birmingham this morning, the Labour leader told businesses he had searched for the Government’s industrial strategy on the Gov.uk website earlier today..

Its stated aims, he said, “was” to boost productivity to create good jobs. “And scratched across the top is one word - I kid you not - archived,” Sir Keir added.

“Archived? Doesn’t that just tell you everything. The government has archived Britain’s growth.”

Sir Keir went on to insist a “new business model” was needed while setting out his plan, telling the conference that “trickle-down” economics had been “tested to destruction”.