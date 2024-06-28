Sunak reveals anger as daughters forced to hear Reform activist call him racist slur

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has revealed his hurt and anger after his daughters were exposed to their father being called a p*** by a Reform UK canvasser.

Andrew Parker was caught using the racial slur while canvassing in Clacton, Essex, where Nigel Farage is standing as an MP in the general election.

Mr Parker, who was filmed as part of an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News, said: “I’ve always been a Tory voter. But what annoys me is that f****** p*** we’ve got in. What good is he? You tell me, you know. He’s just wet. F****** useless”.

On a campaign visit to a school in Teesside, the prime minister told broadcasters: “My two daughters have to see and hear Reform people who campaign to Nigel Farage calling me an effing p***. It hurts and it makes me angry, and I think he has some questions to answer.

Andrew Parker ( Channel 4 )

On his decision to use the word p***, he said told reporters: “I do it deliberately and I hate having to do it. I chose my words deliberately. I hate having to repeat it. Absolutely hate it. But I also think it’s important to call this out for what it is and be clear about what it is. “

Asked whether he was frustrated that some former Tory voters are leaning towards Reform UK when their activists are making racist and homophobic comments, Mr Sunak said: “When you see Reform candidates and campaigners seemingly using racist and misogynistic language and opinion, seemingly without challenge, I think it tells you something about the culture in the Reform party.

“Andrew Tate isn’t an important voice for men. He’s a vile misogynist. And our politics and country is better than that.

“As prime minister, but more importantly as a father of two young girls, it’s my duty to call out this corrosive and divisive behaviour.”

The footage shown on Channel 4 on Thursday night also showed another canvasser described the Pride flag as “degenerate” and suggested members of the LGBT community are paedophiles.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was “shocked” by the “clearly racist” footage and suggested the controversy was a test of leadership for Mr Farage.

The Reform leader has sought to distance himself from the comments, saying he was “dismayed” by the “appalling sentiments” expressed.

( AFP via Getty Images )

However, after it was revealed Mr Parker was a part-time actor, the Reform leader suggested the filmed comments were part of a “set up”.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, he said: “It was an act right from the very start.”

Saying Andrew Parker, the canvasser, had been “rough speaking” and “not being himself”, Mr Farage added: “I have to tell you, this whole thing was a complete and total set-up, I have no doubt about that.”

Asked whether he thought Mr Parker had been paid, he said: “I don’t know whether he was paid or not.”

He added: “I’m saying it’s possible, I don’t know. Something is wrong here.”

Channel 4 has strongly denied any suggestions that it paid Mr Parker or anyone else to produce its journalism.

A spokesperson said: “We strongly stand by our rigorous and duly impartial journalism which speaks for itself.

“We met Mr Parker for the first time at Reform UK party headquarters, where he was a Reform party canvasser.

“We did not pay the Reform UK canvasser or anyone else in this report. Mr Parker was not known to Channel 4 News and was filmed covertly via the undercover operation.”

Mr Parker has apologised for his comments, denied he is a racist and claimed it was just “typical chaps-down-the-pub talk” in “the heat of the moment.”