Sunak escapes with job after being cleared of ethics breaches over wife’s non-dom status
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been cleared by Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of breaching ministerial rules over his wife’s non-dom status and the green card granting him residency in the US.
Mr Johnson asked adviser Christopher Geidt to conduct an inquiry following revelations in The Independent about the arrangements which meant his billionaire wife Akshata Murty paid no UK tax on her earnings abroad.
The arrangement, which is likely to have saved Ms Murty many millions of pounds, sparked outrage, coming at a time when her husband was raising the tax burden to its highest point since the 1940s as a share of national income. Ms Murty later announced she was giving up her non-dom status and Labour has since announced plans to abolish it altogether.
In a report published today, Lord Geidt ruled that the non-dom status did not breach the ministerial code of conduct. He revealed that Mr Sunak disclosed his wife’s tax arrangements and her holding in her father’s Infosys company - as well as the green card and the blind trust which oversees the chancellor’s private financial affairs - when he first became a minister.
But he said that not all of them were necessarily published in the register of ministerial interests, which he said did not include items which were “not directly relevant or ... do not give rise to a conflict “.
Lord Geidt’s ruling comes as a significant boost for the chancellor, as breaches of the code are normally treated as a resigning offence.
