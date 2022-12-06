Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak abandons opposition to new onshore windfarms

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Tuesday 06 December 2022 18:48
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet the Government must “go further” in tackling crime (PA)</p>

Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet the Government must “go further” in tackling crime (PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has staged his second climbdown in as many days to avoid a damaging rebellion by his own MPs, with the government poised to lift the de-facto ban on onshore wind.

Ministers are to consult on plans to allow new developments in areas where there is demonstrable local support.

During the Tory leadership race this summer, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban on onshore wind in England, instead focusing on building more turbines offshore”.

But he was facing a growing backbench revolt on the issue, including from former Tory prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Many Tory MPs want the UK to strengthen its energy independence in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

In a statement, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that the government would launch a consultation “to explore how local authorities demonstrate local support and respond to views of their communities when considering onshore wind development in England.”

Onerous planning restrictions have effectively banned new onshore wind developments in England since 2014.

Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said that if the government had U-turned earlier “families and pensioners up and down the country could have saved money on their bills” this winter “but sadly this is all too late.”

She added that even the climbdown would still leave it far too difficult” to get onshore wind projects off the ground.

Recommended

more follows ...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in