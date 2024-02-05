Rishi Sunak: I have failed on pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has admitted failing to deliver on his promise to cut NHS waiting lists, and also conceded it is “on the wire” whether he will meet his pledge to grow the UK economy.

The PM last year made cutting the number of patients waiting for treatment one of the five big leadership promises.

On Monday Mr Sunak conceded for the first time that he has not met his target – blaming strikes in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

Pressed directly on whether he had failed to meet the pledge, he said: “Yes, we have”, adding: “We have not made enough progress.”

The Tory leader also accepted a £1,000 bet with Mr Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will take place before the general election expected in the autumn.

Data analysed last month suggests that, despite recent decreases in the waiting list, it is still higher than when Mr Sunak’s pledge was made. The list stood at 7.21 million treatments waiting to be carried out in January 2023.

In November – a month when there was no industrial action – some 7.61 million treatments were waiting to be carried out. When the increase was put to Mr Sunak by Mr Morgan, he replied: “Yes, and we all know the reasons for that.”

Rishi Sunak interviewed by Piers Morgan on TalkTV (TalkTV)

“And what I would say to people is, look, we have invested record amounts in the NHS, more doctors, more nurses, more scanners,” he said. All these things mean that the NHS is doing more today than it ever has been. But industrial action has had an impact.”

A pay deal with striking nurses was agreed last year, but junior doctors and consultants have continued with walkouts. The TalkTV host went on to tell Mr Sunak about his 79-year-old mother’s experience three months ago after having a heart attack.

Mr Morgan told the British leader that, despite being driven to the hospital in an ambulance, she waited on a trolley in an A&E corridor for nearly seven hours to be seen, in a scene she compared to a “war zone”.

The PM said the account was “shocking” and that performance in A&E and with ambulance waiting times were “not good enough”. But he denied that the Tories had failed the NHS since 2010, citing the backlog created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t escape that,” he added. When you shut down the country in the NHS for the best part of two years, that has had an impact on everything since then. And we just have to recognise that reality.”

Rishi Sunak blamed his failure to cut waiting lists on industrial action in the NHS (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak also admitted that the economy may not have grown last year – another of his big five promises – as he was grilled on his five priorities.

He said: “I think we have made good progress on the economic ones, which are the first three – to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.”

But the PM acknowledged that it was “on the wire” whether the economy had grown or stagnated – arguing that either outcome was better than the recession some had feared.

“We are on the wire of ‘has it grown a little bit, has it broadly stayed flat’, but fundamentally what was predicted was a year-long recession where the economy shrank by quite a lot,” he claimed. “I am confident that we will be able to keep growing the economy.”

Grilled if he could take credit for the reduction of inflation to 4 per cent, marshalled by the Bank of England, Mr Sunak replied: “I do, because I don’t think these things happen by accident.”

Asked about his pledge to reduce government debt, the Tory leader said: “It is massively on track to happen, and it has got even better.”

Mr Sunak also said his government was now in a “position to cut taxes” ahead of chancellor’s 6 March announcements. The PM said: “I never get into this Budget speculation, but the direction of travel is clear.”

Rishi Sunak and Piers Morgan bet £1,000 on Rwanda flights leaving before next election

Mr Sunak was criticised for accepting a £1,000 bet with Mr Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will take place before the election later this year.

He has previously set the target of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via unauthorised routes, including those crossing the English Channel in small boats, to the east African country by the spring.

After shaking hands with Morgan on the terms of the Rwanda bet, Mr Sunak said: “I want to get the people on the plane. I am working incredibly hard to get the people on the planes.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “These are people’s lives they’re gambling over … He’s supposed to be the head of government, not a punter in a casino. This is a new low in our politics.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak insisted he is not interested in who would win a “charisma battle” between him and Sir Keir Starmer. “The battle that I want to win is that people can see, actually, who is more likely to bring about that positive change that I want to see.”

The Tory leader also said that he can “sleep well” at night since entering No 10 because he was “doing what [I] believe to be right”.

The PM also gave his backing to the foreign secretary after Lord David Cameron suggested that the UK could look at recognising a Palestinian state earlier than previously set out.

Asked whether Lord Cameron’s remarks were a “shift in UK policy”, he replied: “No. Look, our position is the same … the government’s long-standing position has been that we will recognise a Palestinian state at the time that it is most conducive to the peace process.”