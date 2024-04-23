Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk at a military base in Warsaw on Tuesday, 23 April, after his controversial Rwanda bill was given the green light in parliament.

The group will visit the Warsaw Armoured Brigade before a delegation meeting.

Mr Sunak and Mr Stoltenberg will then give a press conference.

The British PM will pledge a record package of military aid for Ukraine as he travels to Warsaw and Berlin to meet the leaders of Poland, Germany, and Nato.

Warning that Vladimir Putin “will not stop at the Polish border” if his assault on Ukraine is not thwarted, Mr Sunak will announce £500m in extra military funding and the UK’s largest-ever donation of key equipment.

Mr Sunak will travel to Germany to hold one-on-one talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

It comes after the PM's Rwanda legislation faced a final parliamentary showdown on Monday.

The bill was finally given the green light in the evening after the House of Lords gave up their fight with the House of Commons over amending the legislation.

Mr Sunak’s bill is aimed at making the plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda legally watertight.