Rishi Sunak appalled at Met over ‘openly Jewish’ remark at pro-Palestine march

Rishi Sunak is “appalled” at the Metropolitan Police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march at which officers threatened a man with arrest and told him he was "openly Jewish".

Downing St said that the prime minister expects Met boss Sir Mark Rowley to “account” for the events, which have led to calls for his head.

He has been summoned to a meeting with the policing minister Chris Philp this week amid anger in government over the incident.

But No 10 stopped short of echoing former home secretary Suella Braverman’s calls for Sir Mark to resign.

The row erupted after it emerged that the head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) Gideon Falter was threatened with arrest near a pro-Palestine protest on April 13, with one police officer describing him as “openly Jewish”.

Another officer told Mr Falter he would be arrested if he did not leave the area because he was “causing a breach of peace with all these other people” and his presence was “antagonising”.

The CAA has since called on Sir Mark to resign or be removed from his post.

A government source said: “The PM has seen the footage and is as appalled as everyone else by the officer calling Mr Falter “openly Jewish”.

“He expects the Met Commissioner to account for how it happened and what he will do to ensure officers do more to make Jewish communities in London feel safe.”

Mr Falter speaking to an officer during the march ( Campaign Against Antisemitism/PA Wire )

Energy security secretary Claire Coutinho told the BBC that she “personally wouldn't go that far (as calling for Sir Mark’s resignation) because I haven't had the conversations with him".

Earlier, she claimed his future was a matter for London Mayor Sadiq Khan "who has the responsibility to hold the Met to account".

While Mr Khan does have the power to effectively sack the Commissioner, he can only do that with the permission of the home secretary.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said the Met's actions were "concerning" and that the force "must have the confidence of the communities they serve".

In a statement, Mr Falter said: "Racists, extremists and terrorist sympathisers have watched the excuses and inertia of the Met under his (Sir Mark's) command and been emboldened by his inaction at precisely the moment when he should be signalling a renewed determination to crack down on this criminality.

"What the Met under Sir Mark has done to the Jewish community over the course of six months is utterly unforgivable and it is time for him to go. Enough is enough."

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Braverman claimed that people who were "flagrantly antisemitic" were being "waved on by the police".

She said: "Either this is gross incompetence, or it's a culture coming from the top, where thugs are free to intimidate and harass while the rest of us have to keep our mouths shut and stay out of the way."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews have also written to Sir Mark asking for an "urgent meeting to reinforce the gravity of the situation" and start repairing what they described as a "grievous loss of confidence" in the Met.

Home secretary James Cleverly has also written to the force and Mr Khan about the incident.

Sir Mark said he “personally” reiterated the force’s apology.

On Friday the Met apologised for the incident suggesting opponents of pro-Palestinian marches "must know that their presence is provocative" and they are "increasing the likelihood of an altercation" by lining the route to object.

The force then had to issue another statement apologising for the "further offence" caused by its first apology.