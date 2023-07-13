Millions of public sector workers to get 6% pay rise – as teachers call off strikes

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Public sector workers are to get pay rises of up to 6.5 per cent as ministers try to bring an end to strike action hitting public services.

Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday that he would accept the recommendations of all the government’s independent pay review bodies.

Urging junior doctors to accept a 6 per cent rise as they embarked on the longest strike in NHS history, the prime minister said the medics should “do the right thing and know when to say yes”.

Teachers’ unions meanwhile immediately said they would recommend that their members accept the proposal and call off their industrial action.

The advisory bodies are thought to have recommended that teachers be given a rise of 6.5 per cent rise and junior doctors a 6 per cent raise.

But question marks remain over how the pay increases will be funded as the government said it would not borrow more money to fund the wage uplifts.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday Mr Sunak said: “Now clearly, this will cost all of you as taxpayers more than we had budgeted for.

“That’s why the decision has been difficult, and why it has taken time to decide the right course of action.

“I can confirm today that we are accepting the headline recommendations of the pay review bodies in full, but we will not fund them by borrowing more or increasing your taxes.”

Ministers are struggling to bring to an end to industrial action by the likes of doctors and teachers while at the same time battling persistent high inflation.

Earlier the chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government had had to take "difficult but responsible" decisions on wages for millions of workers.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt met earlier to decide whether or not to accept the recommendations of independent pay bodies for a variety of professions.

The Treasury has said it will not increase government borrowing to pay for wage rises. That means any extra cash may have to come from existing departmental budgets, potentially meaning cuts to services.

Experts have warned schools and the NHS could face cuts worth billions of pounds as a result.

Mr Sunak has promised to halve inflation – to 5 per cent – this year. But the current level of CPI inflation is running at 8.7 per cent, amid fears pay increases are fuelling a wage-price spiral.

Mr Hunt told MPs on Thursday that "it is important to deliver on the Prime Minister's priority to get debt falling and to control borrowing to avoid adding inflationary pressures and risk prolonging higher inflation".

"That means taking difficult but responsible decisions on the public finances,

Including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary."

Official figures released just hours before the announcement also showed the UK economy contracted in May.