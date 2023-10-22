Jump to content

Politics Explained

Will the Conservatives deliver on their manifesto promise to ban ‘no-fault’ evictions?

Four years after Boris Johnson vowed to strengthen renters’ rights, the bill will finally see its second reading in parliament on Monday

Sunday 22 October 2023 21:54
Comments
<p>Figures show that 71,310 households have been evicted using Section 21 notices since the bill was announced in 2019</p>

(PA)

The Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto promised a “better deal for renters” built around ending so-called “no-fault” evictions.

As well as scrapping no-fault evictions, the Renters Reform Bill will give tenants the right to request to keep a pet in their property, and will require landlords to sign up to a national registry.

Four years after Boris Johnson promised to strengthen renters’ rights, the bill will finally see its second reading in parliament on Monday.

Comments

