Rishi Sunak is set for a fresh by-election headache as a former Tory MP faces a 35-day suspension from the Commons.

Scott Benton had the Tory whip suspended after a sting exposed him offering to lobby for gambling industry investors.

Mr Benton was prepared to leak market-sensitive information to an investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf, in breach of parliamentary lobbying rules, an undercover investigation for The Times found.

After a lengthy investigation Parliament’s standards committee said he had repeatedly indicated “his willingness to disregard the House’s rules”.

It said a “serious sanction” was needed, recommending he be suspended from Parliament for 35 days.

Any suspension of at least 10 days triggers a recall election in a member’s constituency. If more than a tenth of the voters in an MP’s constituency then sign the petition, a by-election is called.

Mr Benton has a majority of just 3,690 in his Blackpool South constituency, won in the 2019 Tory landslide. Polls show Labour would be expected to regain the seat if a contest were held.

A contest in Mr Benton’s seat would be the latest challenge for Mr Sunak, who has faced a slew of brutal by-election defeats this year.

With a 20-point lead in the polls, Labour has overturned historic majorities in seats across the country such as Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Selby and Ainsty.

There is also an ongoing recall petition in Wellingborough after Tory MP Peter Bone after he was found to have exposed himself to an aide.

The petition closes on Tuesday, setting up yet another potentially tricky by-election for the PM.