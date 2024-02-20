Rishi Sunak to face another by-election as Tory MP’s suspension upheld

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is set to face yet another nightmare by-election after Conservative MP Scott Benton has lost an appeal against a 35-day suspension.

Blackpool South MP Mr Benton had the Conservative whip suspended last year after he was caught offering to lobby ministers and leak confidential information in return for payment, following a sting by the Times.

The House of Commons standards committee found that the MP had given the impression he was “corrupt” and “for sale” after he told reporters he could table parliamentary questions and provide “behind the scenes” information for up to £4,000 a month.

Scott Benton lost his appeal and faces a by-election after he was caught offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors (PA Archive)

The report recommended that Mr Benton have the whip removed and be suspended for 35 days, which would trigger a recall petition in his constituency.

Mr Benton had submitted an appeal to the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) but on Tuesday it announced that the decision has been upheld, meaning the MP will face the recall petition which would pave the way for a by-election.

The IEP stated in its report that Mr Benton’s conduct “falls within the class of conduct that would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole and its Members generally” and a “serious sanction is appropriate”.

The prospect presents yet another headache for Mr Sunak as the Tories are almost certainly set to lose the seat.

Mr Benton won the seat from Labour in 2019 with a 3,690-majority, but Labour’s recent by-election victories suggest this would be an easy win for the party.

Rishi Sunak faced two recent by-election losses as Labour overturned Conservative majorities in Kingswood and Wellingborough (PA)

Labour recently won the seat of Wellingborough from the Conservatives - overturning a majority of more than 18,000 in the largest swing from the Tories to Labour since 1994.

The Conservatives have now lost 10 by-elections since 2019 – the highest number of Tory losses in one parliamentary term since the second world war.

Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Paymaster General, responding to Scott Benton’s appeal, said: “Scott Benton should do the decent thing and resign, saving the people of Blackpool South a lengthy recall petition that would leave them without the representation they deserve.

“This is yet another by-election caused by Tory scandal. Britain deserves better than this carousel of Conservative Chaos.

“Labour’s Chris Webb is Blackpool born and bred, and ready to deliver a fresh start for Blackpool South.”

