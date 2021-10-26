Rishi Sunak has got tongues wagging on the eve of Wednesday’s budget - but it is for his controversial slider and socks combination rather than his plans for the economy.

The Treasury has released a series of pictures of the Chancellor as he prepares to unveil his economic policies to the country, with one snap in particular causing an online furore.

In it Mr Sunak is wearing a grey long-sleeve top, navy trousers and his feet are adorned with bright white socks tucked into black sandals, embossed with the lettering Palm Angels.

Putting aside the oft-mocked fashion choice, a quick search online reveals that footwear retails at an eye-watering £95.

It is made by Palm Angels, a fashion brand which according to its website “stems from an Italian take on American culture and subcultures”.

(HMT Treasury)

Mr Sunak’s choice of footwear is not the first time he has prompted chatter over his expensive choices.

Prior to his summer statement to Parliament the Chancellor was pictured with a £180 coffee mug.

The photos, again released by the Treasury, showed Mr Sunak hunched over some notes next to the smart cup that allows you to keep your drink warm for up to three hours.

At the time Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “What on earth does a £180 quid coffee mug actually do apart from hopefully keeping your coffee hot?”

On Wednesday the Chancellor will set out his tax and spending plans to MPs as the nation continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

After 18 months of high spending, Mr Sunak will have the opportunity to restore his conservative credentials by setting out a plan for bringing borrowing under control.