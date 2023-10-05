Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson’s former food tsar has launched an attack on Rishi Sunak’s smoking ban, saying it is “odd” to prioritise cigarettes over junk food.

Henry Dimbleby told The Independent smoking is “far less” of a health issue than poor diets and said smoking rates among young people were already “in freefall”.

The celebrity chef and Leon restaurant chain founder said whatever government is in power in 10 years time will be “crippled” by the obesity crisis and called on the prime minister to do more to tackle the issue.

It comes after Mr Sunak used his Conservative Party conference speech to effectively ban cigarettes for anyone 14 by raising the legal age by one year every year.

Mr Dimbleby told The Independent: ”It seems odd to choose to go after smoking when it is already far less of a health problem than poor diet. Smoking rates are in free fall among young people.

“By 2035 the NHS is forecast to spend more treating Type 2 diabetes – just one diet-related health condition – than it does today on all cancers. And it isn’t just that our diet is making us sick. It is making us poor too. The four most common conditions keeping 2.5 million people out of work are muscular-skeletal conditions, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and mental health.

“Three of those are directly caused by poor diet and one is exacerbated by it. Whatever government is in power in 10 years time will be crippled by the social and economic problems caused by diet-related ill health if we don’t act now.”

Mr Dimbleby’s intervention came after an irritable Mr Sunak defended the policy in a terse interview with the BBC, insisting cigarettes are “different to a pack of crisps or a piece of cake”.

Henry Dimbleby said poor diets were making people sick and poor as he called on Sunak to act (Rex Features/Jason Alden)

Grilled over why he undid plans to tackle obesity, on the grounds of protecting people’s freedoms, Mr Sunak said smoking was “fundamentally different”.

The prime minister said smoking is “unequivocally the single biggest preventable cause of death, disability and illness in our society”.

But research from BioMed Central in 2021 showed obesity now accounts for more deaths in England and Scotland than smoking among people in middle and old age. National strategies to address adiposity should be a public health priority, it said.

It follows Mr Sunak delaying measures from the government’s anti-obesity strategy until October 2025, saying he “firmly believes in people’s right to choose”. The rules, which would have banned two-for-one junk food deals, had already been pushed back and would have come into force this month.

Tam Fry, spokesman for the National Obesity Forum, said Mr Sunak’s smoking ban “has diverted attention from obesity, which is actually far more serious in terms of the early death”.

Mr Fry told The Independent obesity was on course to overtake smoking as the leading cause of cancer.

Asked about the difference between banning smoking and restricting fast food consumption, Mr Fry said: “Addiction is the crux here. You can be addicted to fast food, but you’re more likely to be addicted to smoking. And once it has gripped you, a lot of people suffer tremendously from it.”

He added that both were “fundamental public health issues” which need to be tackled. But he said: “The issue of fast food, and the fact that it’s got to such a degree now that it may well overtake smoking as a cause of cancer, in my opinion, is far more serious.”

Lord Bethell also urged the PM to crack down on obesity, saying the smoking ban should be a “first step in several”.

The former Tory health minister told the BBC: “People realise that the health of the nation is poor.

“The pandemic showed that, the waiting lists show that. We’ve got too much chronic disease. The workforce absence we’ve got around the country shows there are too many people who are poorly and people are a bit fed up with it.

“I think we do need to make concrete steps to improve.”