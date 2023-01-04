Jump to content

updated

Rishi Sunak speech today – live: PM to address NHS struggles amid winter crisis and strikes

First major speech by PM will put forward plans for health, education and industrial action

Liam James
Wednesday 04 January 2023 12:04
UK’s 'tough' problems will not go away in 2023, says Sunak in new year message

Rishi Sunak is set to address the biggest problems facing the NHS in a major speech at 2pm today.

As the health service tackles a winter crisis while further staff strikes loom, the prime minister is expected to put forward plans to deal with ambulance delays and the backlog of millions of people waiting for treatment.

Briefings of the speech revealed that Mr Sunak will also take the opportunity to warn that Britain cannot afford to meet the pay demands of striking workers and confirm his plans to bring new laws to limit industrial action.

It will be the first major speech of his premiership and Mr Sunak will use it to fix his name to a major new policy: Making maths education compulsory for all up to age 18.

He will argue the prevalence of data and statistics in the modern world makes stronger numeracy vital.

The prime minster, educated at Winchester College, is expected to say: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.”

Rishi Sunak to make maths compulsory for pupils until age 18

Rishi Sunak will unveil plans to make it compulsory to study some form of maths until the age of 18, in a drive to ensure the UK rivals the best education systems in the world.

However, the change will not come about until after the next election, which opinion polls currently suggest the Conservatives will lose to Labour.

In his first public engagement of the year, Mr Sunak will use a speech in central London to warn that the jobs of the future will require more analytical skills than ever before.

“Letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down,” he will say.

He will also point to the fact that, unlike many other countries, just half of all 16-19-year-olds study maths.

Rishi Sunak speech to tackle NHS troubles

Rishi Sunak is set to address the biggest problems facing the NHS in a major speech at 2pm today.

He is expected to talk about issues including the backlog of millions of patients awaiting treatment and ambulance delays.

The health service is struggling under high demand while further staff strikes loom – including by nurses and ambulance workers

Briefings of the speech revealed that Mr Sunak will also take the opportunity to warn that Britain cannot afford to meet the pay demands of striking workers and confirm his plans to bring new laws to limit industrial action.

