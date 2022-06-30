Nearly two million more people are paying higher rate income tax because Rishi Sunak has scrapped normal increases in allowances, new figures reveal.

The numbers paying the higher 40 per cent rate or the additional 45 per cent rate has soared since Boris Johnson came to power in 2019 because of the “stealth tax”, they show.

A five-year freeze in the thresholds – which the chancellor is under pressure to rethink, because of soaring inflation – will create more than 3m higher rate taxpayers by the next election, the consultancy LCP is estimating.

“Paying higher rate tax used to be reserved for the very wealthiest, but this has changed very dramatically in recent years,” said Steve Webb, a partner at the firm and a former pensions minister.

“People who would not think of themselves as being particularly rich can now easily face an income tax rate of 40 per cent and around 1 in 5 of all taxpayers will soon be in the higher rate bracket.”

The total number of taxpayers has risen by 2.5 million since 2019, from 31.5 million to 34 million, Sir Steve added.

The freeze in allowances had been expected to bring in £8bn for Mr Sunak by dragging millions more workers into paying higher tax.

But dramatic rises in inflation – now tipped to top 11 per cent later this year – mean it is now expected to hand the Treasury £21bn over the period.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said, in March: “With much higher inflation forecasts, it looks like being a massive £21bn tax rise – two-and-a-half times bigger than intended.”

