Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” is in tatters after figures showed a record number of migrants crossed the Channel in the first three months of 2024.

A total of 5,435 asylum seekers arrived via small boats in the UK this year, Home Office figures showed, a 43 per cent increase from the same time last year.

The figure is also around a fifth higher than the total by this point in 2022, the year which saw the highest number of small boat crossings on record.

Rishi Sunak has made ‘stopping the boats’ a key pledge of his leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The total number of arrivals soared over the weekend amid calm weather in the Channel, making it the busiest Easter bank holiday weekend for channel crossings on record.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said the Conservatives had “overseen an unprecedented level of dangerous Channel crossings this Easter Bank Holiday”.

Mr Kinnock said: “Over the Christmas break, they were quick to claim credit for the low number of crossings, so where are the home secretary and prime minister now, when we’ve seen almost 800 people arrive in small boats over the Bank Holiday weekend?”

After Christmas, James Cleverly boasted on social media that "there were no small boat arrivals over Christmas for the first time since they started in 2018".

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent (PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Kinnock added: “This is complete chaos. It’s time the Tories got a grip.”

The Labour MP called for the government to adopt his party’s plan to chase people smuggling gangs and set up a new returns and enforcement unit.

Last January Mr Sunak set out his five pledges to voters, with one of them being to “stop the boats”.

A key plank of the strategy is the scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, but the legislation to implement that plan was not passed before Easter because peers inflicted a series of defeats on the government and ministers did not seek to rush it through before Parliament’s recess.

It will now be considered by MPs when Parliament resumes on April 15, with the Commons likely to undo the latest changes made by the Lords and send it back to the upper chamber.

The PM has claimed his plan to stop Channel crossings is working, as numbers fell by a third last year. But critics blamed poorer weather, and have seized on the record start to 2024 as evidence the pledge will not be met.