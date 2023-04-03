‘Dangerous’ to frame grooming gangs problem on ethnicity, Sunak warned

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman have been warned that sexual predators do not just come from “one background” and that a focus solely on ethnicity or race would be “very dangerous”.

The warning from Labour, the NSPCC and top academics came after the home secretary singled out British-Pakistani men as a major source of concern as the government reveals a range of measures to tackle grooming gangs.

Mr Sunak pledged that “political correctness” about ethnicity will not get in the way of a crackdown on grooming gangs as he promised tougher sentences and a new police taskforce.

On Sunday Ms Braverman claimed “the perpetrators are groups of men, almost all British Pakistani” and repeatedly alluded to high-profile cases in Rotherham and Rochdale.

But Sabah Kaiser – the ethnic minority ambassador for the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse – told BBC Radio 4 it was “very, very dangerous for the government to turn child sexual abuse into a matter of colour”.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive the NSPCC, also told BBC Breakfast that perpetrators “do not just come from one background” – warning the government that it was “really important that by raising an issue such as race we don’t create other blind spots”.

A 2020 Home Office report found that group-based sex offenders are “most commonly white” – concluding that there was no evidence that any one ethnic group is over-represented in cases of child sexual exploitation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said political correctness should not "get in the way" of prosecuting grooming gangs – but also warned of the danger in focusing only on ethnicity.

He told LBC: “The vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involve those of ethnic minorities and so I am all for clamping down on any kind of case, but if we are going to be serious we have to be honest about what the overlook is.”

On Ms Braverman’s plans for a legal duty to report suspected sexual abuse, Sir Keir claimed he “called for that in 2013”, adding: “That is a decade lost.”

Suella Braverman said grooming gangs ‘almost all British Pakistani’ (PA Wire)

Dr Ella Cockbain, and associate professor at University College London, warned that the home secretary was playing into the hands of the “hard-right” by focusing on British-Pakistani men.

She told Radio 4’s Today programme: “She [Ms Braverman] is choosing to mainstream hard-right talking points, and to push discredited stereotypes. That is really dangerous and reductive. It allows other offenders to get away with abuse.”

Mr Sunak is in northern England on Monday to announce a new taskforce, which will see local forces supported by the National Crime Agency and specialists with “extensive experience” of grooming gang probes

The plan will also see ethnicity data used to assist the police investigating grooming gangs – something ministers will argue is necessary to ensure “cultural sensitivities” are not used to prevent criminals being caught.

Ms Braverman was accused of “dog whistle” politics on Sunday after she said “we have to be honest about the fact that some of these gangs have been overwhelmingly British-Pakistani males”.

The home secretary told the BBC that councillors “in Labour-run areas” had “absolutely failed to take action because of cultural sensitivities – not wanting to come across as racist”.