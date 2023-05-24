Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday, 24 May, as Suella Braverman avoids an investigation over her handling of a speeding fine.

The home secretary faced criticism after it was reported that she asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her, rather than take penalty points on her driving licence after breaking the speed limit last summer.

Ms Braverman has since said that she "regrets" speeding but was "confident that nothing untoward has happened.”

In a letter to Ms Braverman, the prime minister said he had spoken to his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus and decided a formal investigation was “not necessary”.

The home secretary's conduct “did not amount to a breach of the ministerial code,” Mr Sunak said. In a letter to Mr Sunak, Ms Braverman expressed that her behaviour “enabled some to construe a potential conflict of interest”.

