Rishi Sunak backs Tories who reported MP to police over sexual assault and rape claims
Rishi Sunak has backed Conservative politicians who reported a fellow MP to police over allegations they committed rape and a string of sexual assaults.
Downing Street said it was “right” the allegations had been reported.
“The right people to investigate are the police and it is right that any allegations of that nature are referred to them, “ No 10 said.
The senior Conservative MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of his colleagues.
The claims span two years and the MPs reported the incidents as a third party, the broadcaster TalkTV reports.
The backbench MP is said to be subject to an investigation by an independent law firm.
However, they still hold the Conservative whip and have not been suspended by party chiefs.
Mike Clancy, the general secretary of Prospect union, says: “This MP remains free to visit the House of Commons and interact with staff despite these very serious allegations. This highlights yet again that there is no fit-for-purpose process in place to deal with this type of case and make Parliament a safe place to work.” Asked to confirm the reports, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “On 28 October, police received allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.”
“The reports were submitted via a third party. Officers are making enquiries into these allegations.” When he became prime minister Mr Sunak pledged that he would put integrity, professionalism and accountability at the heart of his government.
The Conservative party has yet to comment on the allegations. The government’s whips office declined to comment.
