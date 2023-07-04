Watch live: Rishi Sunak questioned on party pledges before Liaison Committee

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Liaison Committee, where he is expected to be questioned on his party's key pledges on Tuesday, 4 July.

The prime minister is set to be grilled on cost-of-living pressures and the state of public services, as well as the environment.

The Liaison Committee is made up of the chairs of other select committees.

Hearings usually last around 90 minutes.

Harriet Baldwin is leading today's questioning on the squeeze on living standards.

It comes as homeowners have been warned of more mortgage rate “misery”, with the average five-year fixed-rate deal jumping above 6 per cent per cent for the first time since November 2022.

Philip Dunne, Tory chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, will quiz Mr Sunak on the resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith over Mr Sunak's "apathy" over climate change.

Five MPs will focus their questions on public services including the NHS and education systems.