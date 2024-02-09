Jump to content

Rishi Sunak makes £2 million as Britons struggle with cost of living crisis

PM paid more than £500,000 in tax, a ‘summary’ of his affairs shows

Kate Devlin
Politics and Whitehall Editor
Friday 09 February 2024 17:37
Rishi Sunak’s income topped £2m last year as UK voters struggled with the cost of living crisis.

The prime minister also paid more than half a million pounds in UK tax.

Mr Sunak’s financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny since The Independent revealed his wife Akshata Murty held “non-dom” tax status to avoid UK tax on foreign income.

She later renounced the controversial status, but it subsequently emerged that Mr Sunak had also held a US green card and filed tax returns in America while he was chancellor.

A summary of his tax affairs shows he paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23.

He made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains - up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 - as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All his investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, which he benefits form but does not manage.

He also earned his £139,477 salary, a figure that pales in comparison with his investment income.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed his tax returns (Hugh Hastings/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published "a summary" of Mr Sunak's UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

The figures were revealed at the end of a difficult week for the prime minister, with more potential misery set to come with two crunch by-elections next week.

Mr Sunak was criticised for betting £1,000 on Monday that he would deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and has come under fire in recent days for making a trans jibe while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was in parliament.

Last year Downing Street revealed the prime minister had raked in more than £4.7m and paid more than £1m in tax, giving him an effective tax rate of 22%. He paid a further $51,648 in US taxes over the same period, as the US charges non-residents for tax due on dividends.

The publication came months after he first pledged to publish his tax return.

