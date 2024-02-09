Rishi Sunak makes £2 million as Britons struggle with cost of living crisis

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s income topped £2m last year as UK voters struggled with the cost of living crisis.

The prime minister also paid more than half a million pounds in UK tax.

Mr Sunak’s financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny since The Independent revealed his wife Akshata Murty held “non-dom” tax status to avoid UK tax on foreign income.

She later renounced the controversial status, but it subsequently emerged that Mr Sunak had also held a US green card and filed tax returns in America while he was chancellor.

A summary of his tax affairs shows he paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23.

He made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains - up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 - as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All his investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, which he benefits form but does not manage.

He also earned his £139,477 salary, a figure that pales in comparison with his investment income.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed his tax returns (Hugh Hastings/PA) (PA Wire)

Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published "a summary" of Mr Sunak's UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

The figures were revealed at the end of a difficult week for the prime minister, with more potential misery set to come with two crunch by-elections next week.

Mr Sunak was criticised for betting £1,000 on Monday that he would deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and has come under fire in recent days for making a trans jibe while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was in parliament.

Last year Downing Street revealed the prime minister had raked in more than £4.7m and paid more than £1m in tax, giving him an effective tax rate of 22%. He paid a further $51,648 in US taxes over the same period, as the US charges non-residents for tax due on dividends.

The publication came months after he first pledged to publish his tax return.