Rishi Sunak makes £2 million as Britons struggle with cost of living crisis
PM paid more than £500,000 in tax, a ‘summary’ of his affairs shows
Rishi Sunak’s income topped £2m last year as UK voters struggled with the cost of living crisis.
The prime minister also paid more than half a million pounds in UK tax.
Mr Sunak’s financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny since The Independent revealed his wife Akshata Murty held “non-dom” tax status to avoid UK tax on foreign income.
She later renounced the controversial status, but it subsequently emerged that Mr Sunak had also held a US green card and filed tax returns in America while he was chancellor.
A summary of his tax affairs shows he paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23.
He made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains - up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 - as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.
All his investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, which he benefits form but does not manage.
He also earned his £139,477 salary, a figure that pales in comparison with his investment income.
Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published "a summary" of Mr Sunak's UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.
The figures were revealed at the end of a difficult week for the prime minister, with more potential misery set to come with two crunch by-elections next week.
Mr Sunak was criticised for betting £1,000 on Monday that he would deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and has come under fire in recent days for making a trans jibe while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was in parliament.
Last year Downing Street revealed the prime minister had raked in more than £4.7m and paid more than £1m in tax, giving him an effective tax rate of 22%. He paid a further $51,648 in US taxes over the same period, as the US charges non-residents for tax due on dividends.
The publication came months after he first pledged to publish his tax return.
