Rishi Sunak urges workers to return to office

Rishi Sunak has urged workers to return to the office when coronavirus restrictions lift.

But unions warned the government was risking the safety of workers returning after the expected lifting of the order to work from home on 19 July.

The chancellor said he was looking forward to the return and insisted there was a benefit to workers from being with their colleagues, particularly for the young.

He said that Zoom and Teams were "not great" for workers starting out and that in-person interactions were "really valuable".

"I think for young people, especially, that ability to be in your office, be in your workplace and learn from others more directly, is something that's really important and I look forward to us slowly getting back to that," he told the Daily Telegraph.

He said that apprentices at a car mechanic training centre he met in Wolverhampton were "super-excited to be back in their workplace".

"They were over the moon, because they've spent six months trying to learn on Zoom and Teams and everything else, and it hasn't been great," he said.

"They were saying actually being in, and most importantly, getting the support from their mentors, has been really valuable to them."

The longstanding work-from-home order has fuelled concerns about the economic impact of people staying at home, with town centre businesses such as cafes suffering from the lack of trade.

With the final step of the government's lifting of lockdown restirictions in sight, firms will have freedom to ask workers back, and set their own office safety measures.

Mr Sunak said it was not for ministers to tell firms what they should or should not do, adding: "Ultimately I trust people and businesses to make decisions for themselves."

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said ministers were refusing to consult with employers and unions on plans which will affect millions of workers.

The TUC wrote to ministers on Thursday to raise concerns over worker safety, saying that the government had undermined public confidence by announcing the end of face mask obligations without consultation.

Frances O'Grady, TUC general secretary, said: "We all want working life to get back to business as usual.

"But as restrictions are lifted and increasing numbers return to their workplaces, it is crucial that we get workplace safety right, and give workers and members of the public confidence."

She said the TUC has "real fears that clear, detailed guidance for employers will be replaced by vague exhortations to employers to do the right thing, resulting in confusion".

Ms O'Grady warned that without detailed plans the country could be "hobbled by rising infections and enforced self-isolation" keeping workers out of action.