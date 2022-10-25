What the papers say as Rishi Sunak to enter No 10
Yet another new prime minister for Britain is the main story on the nation’s front pages
The Tuesday papers are led by a stern warning from new Tory leader Rishi Sunak to his colleagues as he prepares to enter Downing Street.
“Unite or die” adorns the fronts of The Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Mr Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.
The slogan is also carried bythe i and Daily Express.
Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.
The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.
The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”
However, The Independent and The Mirror take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.
And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.
