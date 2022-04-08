Rishi Sunak admits holding US green card while UK chancellor

Rishi Sunak has admitted holding a US green card while he was UK chancellor because he had “lived and worked” in America.

Mr Sunak was granted permanent residency in the US – but “immediately returned” the green card when making his first trip to the country as chancellor in October, according to a statement.

Labour had urged the chancellor to “come clean” on both the his use of US residency and his family tax affairs after The Independent first revealed that his wife Akshata Murty had non-dom tax status.

On Friday, Mr Sunak released a statement admitting holding a permanent resident card to the US until around October 2021, having become chancellor back in February 2020.

“Rishi Sunak had a green card when he lived and worked in the US,” said his spokeswoman – who suggested the chancellor had been paying tax on US income during the 18-month period.

The chancellor’s spokeswoman said Mr Sunak had not been “presumed” to be a US resident “just by dint of holding a green card”.

She also said Mr Sunak had followed “all guidance and continued to file US tax returns, but specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law”.

The spokeswoman said: “Upon his first trip to the US in a government capacity as chancellor, he discussed the appropriate course of action with the US authorities. At that point it was considered best to return his green card, which he did immediately.”

She added: “All laws and rules have been followed and full taxes have been paid where required in the duration he held his green card.”

It comes as Boris Johnson denied that he and his No 10 team had been briefing against Mr Sunak – insisting that he had not known anything about the non-dom tax status used by chancellor’s wife.

Mr Sunak has blamed Labour for the fact that details of his wife’s tax arrangements first emerged in The Independent this week – but some of the chancellor’s allies have said they suspect No 10 has been trying to undermine the chancellor.

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference: “If there are such briefings, they are not coming from us in No 10 – heaven knows where they are coming from.”

Backing his under-pressure chancellor, Mr Johnson said: “I think that Rishi is doing an absolutely outstanding job,” adding: “I don’t think people’s families should be dragged into things.”

Mr Johnson also suggested the chancellor had done nothing wrong when it came to his use of a US green card. “As I understand it the chancellor has done absolutely everything he was required to do,” said the PM

Earlier, in an interview with The Sun, Mr Sunak said there had been attempts to “smear my wife to get at me”. Asked if he thought Labour was behind a smear campaign, Mr Sunak replied: “Yeah.”

But a Labour source responded: “The chancellor would do better to look a little closer to home. It’s clear that No 10 are the ones briefing against Rishi Sunak.”

Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Sunak and his family will probably “be alright” in the cost-of-living crisis following revelations about the chancellor’s wife’s tax status.

On Friday, Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry pointed to the ministerial code – which mentions that the financial status of ministers’ spouses is relevant because “there can be a conflict of interest” – and suggested Mr Sunak “didn’t declare it properly”.

But the Treasury denied that the code had been breached. “The chancellor provided a full list of all relevant interests when he first became a minister in 2018, as required by the ministerial code.

“The Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests has confirmed that they are completely satisfied with the steps the chancellor has taken to meet the requirements of the Code.”

Ms Thornberry also suggested that Mr Sunak could not be an impartial player in any discussion of reform to non-dom tax rules because of the “clear conflict of interest” presented by his wife’s tax affairs.

“It may be that they may have had discussions in the Treasury about updating these rules, making sure they’re more relevant,” she said on Sky News.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK’s non-dom rules be changed. “In my view, they are out of date, they do need to be reviewed.”