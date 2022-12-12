Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak’s wife shows non-doms would not leave the country, Wes Streeting says

Labour frontbencher says there is currently ‘a case in point in Downing Street’

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Sunday 11 December 2022 18:30
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Rishi Sunak refuses to end non-dom tax status

The experience of Rishi Sunak’s wife shows non-doms would not leave the country if the controversial tax status was abolished, the shadow health secretary has said.

Labour wants to use money raised by scrapping the loophole – estimated to be billions of pounds - to train thousands of NHS staff.

But the prime minister has suggested that policy would instead cost Britain, by driving rich individuals abroad.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in