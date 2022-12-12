Rishi Sunak’s wife shows non-doms would not leave the country, Wes Streeting says
Labour frontbencher says there is currently ‘a case in point in Downing Street’
The experience of Rishi Sunak’s wife shows non-doms would not leave the country if the controversial tax status was abolished, the shadow health secretary has said.
Labour wants to use money raised by scrapping the loophole – estimated to be billions of pounds - to train thousands of NHS staff.
But the prime minister has suggested that policy would instead cost Britain, by driving rich individuals abroad.
