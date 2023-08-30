Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influential group of MPs has criticised the government’s approach to China as it emerged Rishi Sunak could meet the Chinese leader within weeks.

A new report by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee warns the activities of the Chinese Communist Party are “a threat to the UK and its interests” and that its behaviour “is currently characterised by increased aggression towards the UK”.

Ministers risk “failing to meaningfully deter the risks to UK sovereignty from a more aggressive” China by not publishing an unclassified version of the government’s strategy, the MPs say.

As diplomatic relations between the two countries thaw, James Cleverly hit back at the Tory critics. He said he would not conduct diplomacy via “catchphrase” as he prepared to become the first foreign secretary in five years to visit China.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has called on Mr Cleverly to cancel his controversial trip, just weeks after parliament’s intelligence and security committee concluded that Britain was subject to a “prolific and aggressive” Chinese espionage campaign.

It comes as government sources indicated the prime minister could hold talks with President Xi at the G20 in India next month.

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee report calls on ministers to recognise that an attack on demonstrators outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester was not an isolated incident, but rather a “sustained attempt” by China to intimidate expats and dissidents.

It also said the government must be prepared to expel foreign diplomats who engage in intimidation of, or physical attacks on, British citizens or those who seek refuge here.

The Tory chair of the committee Alicia Kearns said: "The confidential, elusive China strategy is buried deep in Whitehall, kept hidden even from senior ministers across Government. How can those implementing policy - and making laws - do so without an understanding of the overall strategy?”

The critical report will serve as the backdrop as Mr Cleverly meets his Chinese counterpart.

While there, he is expected to address issues including international security and Beijing’s responsibility on the global stage.

In a speech in April, Mr Cleverly spoke about the need for engagement and balanced policy towards China as well as addressing human rights concerns.

On Tuesday, Mr Cleverly said: “It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues.

“No significant global problem – from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation – can be solved without China.

“China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage. That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations”.